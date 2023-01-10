Odds & Ends: The Da Vinci Code Sets U.S. Premiere and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

The Da Vinci Code & More Set for Ogunquit Playhouse Season

Maine's Ogunquit Playhouse has announced offerings for its 2023 mainstage season. The lineup features the extended regional theater premiere of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical from May 11 through June 10, Singin’ in the Rain from June 15 through July 15), the new international production of Emilio and Gloria Estefan’s On Your Feet! from July 20 through August 19, the American premiere of the stage thriller based on author Dan Brown’s best-selling novel The Da Vinci Code from August 24 through September 23 and the regional premiere of Tootsie from September 28 through October 29. Learn more here.

Sadie Brickman Reynolds (Photo: c/o Center Theatre Group)

Sadie Brickman Reynolds, Aaron Lazar & More Join The Secret Garden

Casting has been revealed for the previously announced Ahmanson Theatre production of The Secret Garden, starring Sierra Boggess. The show will play in Los Angeles from February 19 through March 26. It will open on February 26. The musical by Marsha Norman and the late Lucy Simon will be directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle with music direction by Rob Berman. The cast will feature Sadie Brickman Reynolds as Mary Lennox, Derrick Davis as Archibald Craven, Aaron Lazar as Dr. Neville Craven, Julia Lester as Martha, John-Michael Lyles as Dickon, Terron Brooks as Major Shelley, Mark Capri as Ben Weatherstaff, Peyton Crim as Major Holmes, Susan Denaker as Mrs. Medlock, Kelly Dorney as Winthrop/Cholera, Ali Ewoldt as Rose, John Krause as Captain Albert Lennox, Reese Levine as Colin, John-Michael Lyles as Dickon, Yamuna Meleth as Ayah, Cassandra Marie Murphy as Mrs. Shelley, James Olivas as Lieutenant Wright, Kyla Jordan Stone as Alice, Vishal Vaidya as Fakir as well as Randi De Marco, William Foon, Ava Madison Grey, Sam Linkowski and Ariel Neydavoud.

Taylor Louderman & Brooks Toth Welcome First Child

Taylor Louderman and husband Brooks Toth have welcomed their first child. The performer shared the news on Instagram on January 9. Addison Brooks Jr. was born on January 6. The couple married in June 2020 after getting engaged on Christmas Eve 2019. Tony-nominated for her leading turn as Regina George in Mean Girls, Louderman's Broadway credits also include Kinky Boots and Bring It On.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies to Premiere April 6

Grease is the word! A trailer and release date have arrived for the Paramount+ series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The prequel stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Assistant Principal McGee. The new series, which arrives on April 6, takes place four years before Grease and tells the backstory of the film's Pink Ladies. Check out the trailer below.

John McCrea & More Join London's Cabaret

London's Cabaret is welcoming new stars to the Kit Kat Club. Beginning on February 13, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Olivier Award nominee John McCrea, Sex Education BAFTA Award winner Aimee Lou Wood and Nathan Ives-Moiba join the cast as The Emcee, Sally Bowles and Cliff Bradshaw, respectively. They are scheduled to perform through May 27. The cast also includes Vivien Parry as Fraulein Schneider, Richard Katz as Herr Schultz, Danny Mahoney as Ernst Ludwig and Michelle Bishop as Fraulein Kost. The ensemble is rounded out by Gabriela Benedetti, Charles Croysdill, Laura Delany, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Ying Ue Li, Ela Lisondra, Chris O’Mara, Grant Neal, Hicaro Nicolai, Adam Taylor, Toby Turpin, Patrick Wilden and Sophie Maria Wojna.

Pamela Anderson Doc Coming to Netflix

Pamela Anderson, who made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago last year, is the subject of a new documentary, Pamela, A Love Story. In her own words, through personal video and diaries, Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape scandal. The film arrives on Netflix on January 31. Watch the trailer below.