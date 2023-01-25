Broadway Grosses: The Phantom of the Opera Welcomes 20 Millionth Guest

Audiences have been flocking to the Majestic Theatre to say goodbye to The Phantom of the Opera before its final performance on April 16, and this week Broadway's longest running show welcomed its record-breaking 20 millionth audience member. The musical also landed the top spots for both grosses and capacity by bringing in $2,227,185 and packing the theater to 100.61 percent capacity.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending January 22.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Phantom of the Opera ($2,227,185)

2. Hamilton ($1,946,800)

3. Funny Girl ($1,933,871)

4. The Lion King ($1,795,439)

5. Wicked ($1,657,437)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Take Me Out ( $544,669)

4. Kimberly Akimbo ($537,653)

3. Pictures From Home ($413,288)*

2. The Collaboration ($371,00)

1. Between Riverside and Crazy ($343,583)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. The Phantom of the Opera (100.61%)

2. MJ The Musical (100.05%)

3. Hamilton (99.80%) & The Piano Lesson (99.80%)

5. Hadestown (99.58%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (89.26%)

4. A Beautiful Noise (87.28%)

3. Take Me Out (76.19%)

2. Some Like It Hot (75.25%)

1. Leopoldstadt (74.34%)



*Number based on seven preview performances.

Source: The Broadway League