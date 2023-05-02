Full Cast Announced for Here Lies Love

The cast of "Here Lies Love" (Photo courtesy of "Here Lies Love")

Casting is complete for the Broadway premiere of Here Lies Love. The previously announced musical is scheduled to begin previews on June 17 ahead of an official opening night of July 20 at the Broadway Theatre.

Newly announced ensemble members include Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron “AJ” Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne and Angelo Soriano.

They join the previously announced Arielle Jacobs as Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos, Jose Llana as President Ferdinand Marcos, Conrad Ricamora as Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino and Lea Salonga as Aquino’s mother.

“Our international casting search took us literally around the globe,” said director Alex Timbers in a statement. “We received submissions from actors in the U.S. to the Philippines and more than a dozen countries in between. Overall, more than 1200 talented actors were considered for Here Lies Love’s Broadway cast, and I can’t wait for you to meet this incredible company of actors!”

Also newly announced are several creative team members, including music director J. Oconer Navarro, assistant director Billy Bustamante, assistant choreographer Renée Albulario, Philippines casting consultant Bobby Garcia, production stage manager Gregory T. Livoti and assistant stage managers Ryan Gohsman and Sheryl Polancos.

Here Lies Love captures the story of Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos, her rise to power and her subsequent fall to the People’s Power Revolution.