Spamalot Announces Complete Cast

Nik Walker and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer in the Kennedy Center production of "Spamalot" (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Spamalot has announced its full company. The previously reported first revival of the musical, directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, will begin previews on October 31 ahead of an opening night of November 16 at the St. James Theatre.

Newly announced are ensemble members Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Gabriella Enriquez, Michael Fatica, Denis Lambert, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, Kristin Piro, Drew Redington and Tyler Roberts, as well as swings Anju Cloud, Darrell T. Joe, Lily Kaufmann and Charlie Sutton. Also joining the cast are standbys David Josefsberg (for Sir Lancelot, Sir Robin, Sir Bedevere and Patsy) and Graham Stevens (for King Arthur, Sir Galahad, Sir Bedevere and Sir Lancelot).

They will appear alongside the previously announced Christopher Fitzgerald as Patsy, James Monroe Iglehart as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as the Lady of the Lake, Ethan Slater as the Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula as Sir Bedevere, Michael Urie as Sir Robin, Nik Walker as Sir Galahad and Taran Killam as Sir Lancelot; Alex Brightman will replace Killam on January 9, 2024. Casting is by JZ Casting.

With a book and lyrics by Eric Idle with music by John Du Prez and Idle, Spamalot is based on the movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail, written by Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin.

Spamalot is being produced by Jeffrey Finn, vice president and executive producer of theater and artistic director of Broadway Center Stage at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.