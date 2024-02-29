Julie Benko, Norbert Leo Butz, Joshua Henry & More Join Broadway Backwards

Additional stars have joined the lineup for the 2024 edition of Broadway Backwards, the annual one-night-only benefit concert that has Broadway stars reimagine classic show tunes as queer anthems and love ballads. The event will be hosted by Tony nominee and Suffs star Jenn Colella on March 11 at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre.

The roster of performers now includes Julie Benko (Harmony, Funny Girl), Todd Buonopane (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (My Fair Lady, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), Len Cariou (Broadway's original Sweeney Todd), Bradley Dean (Here We Are), Darius de Haas (Shuffle Along), three-time Tony nominee Robin de Jesús (The Boys in the Band), three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry (Carousel) and Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck (On the Town), as well as the Grammy Award-nominated Broadway Inspirational Voices.

They join the previously announced Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen), Jonathan Bennett (Spamalot), Tituss Burgess (Moulin Rouge!), Jordan Fisher (Hadestown), Arielle Jacobs (Here Lies Love), Casey Likes (Back to the Future: The Musical), John McGinty (King Lear), Shoba Narayan (Aladdin), Alex Newell (Shucked), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future: The Musical), Lillias White (Hadestown), Constance Wu (Little Shop of Horrors) and Chip Zien (Harmony).

Broadway Backwards is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS to benefit Broadway Cares and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center) in New York City. In nearly two decades, Broadway Backwards has raised more than $7 million. The creative team includes Ted Arthur and Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music supervisors, Michael Gacetta as music director, Nicholas Connors and Nick Wilders as associate music directors, Skye Mattox and Adam Roberts as choreographers and associate directors and Christopher Tester as director of American Sign Language.

The evening will feature lighting design by Carolyn Wong, sound design by Maria Renee Foucher and prop design by Jenna Snyder and Alexander Wylie. Costume designers are Jess Gersz, Vanessa Leuck, Natalie Loveland, Tyler Carlton Williams and Nicole Zausmer.