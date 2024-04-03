Rachel McAdams, Amy Ryan, Betsy Wolfe and More Headline The Broadway Show; Plus a Performance From Steven Pasquale

Women who take the lead both on stage and off dominate this week's episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. We've got a celebrated screen actress treading the boards for the first time, a stage veteran who saved the life of an entire production and a circus designer who turned acrobats into Broadway stars—just to name a few.

Rachel McAdams is making her Broadway debut—and no, not in The Notebook. Watch Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sit down with the film star to talk about her maiden voyage on stage in Amy Herzog’s Mary Jane.

Amy Ryan on "The Broadway Show"

Two-time Tony nominee Amy Ryan has been another exciting—and surprising addition to the Broadway season in the revival of John Patrick Shanley’s Doubt. See her chat with host Fadal about stepping in for Tyne Daly at the last minute and arriving at the fun that was on the other side of fear.

Take a backstage tour of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre with Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet’s Tony-nominated Anne Hathaway. You’ll get an up-close look at the joyous pop musical’s costumes, wigs and props—and you might even catch a glimpse of the other Anne Hathaway.

Spend some time with Water for Elephants’ circus designer Shana Carroll, the mastermind behind the show’s seamless fusion of musical theater and acrobatics. Correspondent Perry Sook learns how she became the artist she is today, and goes inside the only pre-show warm-up on Broadway that involves knife juggling.

The Who’s Tommy is officially back on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre, and The Broadway Show had a front-row seat to its opening-night celebration. See what the stars had to say about resurrecting this legendary show for a new generation.

Steven Pasquale in the Broadway.com studio

(Photo by Luis Ferrá for Broadway.com)

Eddie Izzard’s solo Hamlet plays its final New York City performance at the Orpheum Theatre on April 14. Hear Izzard discuss the theatrical feat, and don’t miss your chance to catch it live before she moves on to other cities.

Steven Pasquale, now performing in the musical Teeth at Playwrights Horizons, is the latest star to grace the Broadway.com studio with an exclusive performance. Watch Pasquale sing "Some Other Time," the classic tune written by Leonard Bernstein, Betty Comden and Adolph Green for the musical On the Town, and the title track of Pasquale's new album.

Water for Elephants star Isabelle McCalla continues documenting all the backstage antics at the Imperial Theatre with her vlog, Step Right Up. Sample episode four, which takes viewers behind the scenes of the musical’s opening-night celebration.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, April 3 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.