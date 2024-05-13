Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth Concert to Honor Tony Winner Phylicia Rashad

The fourth annual Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth Concert will take place in Times Square on June 19 and honor the actress Phylicia Rashad. The free event, hosted by Michael James Scott, will run from 11 AM to 12:30 PM, rain or shine, and feature performances from cast members from 19 Broadway shows.

Rashad, the first Black actress to win the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play, for A Raisin in the Sun, will be awarded the Juneteenth Legacy Award at the event. She won her second Tony for her performance in Skeleton Crew and was a Best Actress in a Play nominee for Gem of the Ocean. She currently serves as Dean of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University. Scott has played the Genie in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway, in London, on the North American Tour and in Australia. Other Broadway credits include Something Rotten! and The Book of Mormon.

The event will feature cast members from such shows as A Beautiful Noise; Aladdin; & Juliet; Back to the Future; Cabaret; Chicago; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; The Heart of Rock & Roll; Hell’s Kitchen; Illinoise; The Lion King; MJ; Moulin Rouge!; The Notebook; Suffs; Water for Elephants; The Who’s Tommy; Wicked; and The Wiz, as well as the return of the kids of Young Gifted and Broadway. All performances will be accompanied by live music provided with help from The Music Performance Trust Fund and the Film Funds. More details will be announced.

The Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert is presented by The Broadway League’s Black to Broadway initiative, which celebrates the Black community on Broadway.