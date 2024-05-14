Outstanding Debut Performers Cole Escola, Rachel McAdams, Maleah Joi Moon and More Honored with 2024 Theatre World Awards

Cole Escola in "Oh, Mary!", Rachel McAdams in "Mary Jane" and Maleah Joi Moon in "Hell's Kitchen" (Photos: Emilio Madrid; Matthew Murphy; Marc J. Franklin)

The Theatre World Awards' board of directors has announced the 2024 honorees for the Theatre World Award, recognizing an Outstanding Debut Performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway Production.

In addition, A.J. Shively (Philadelphia, Here I Come) will receive the 15th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater. Tony Award winner Len Cariou will also receive the 11th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre and a 2024 TWA Special Award will be presented to Peter Filichia.

The 78th Theatre World Awards Ceremony will be held on June 10 on the set of the Broadway revival of The Wiz at the Marquis Theatre. Theater journalist Peter Filichia will host.

The full list of honorees is below.

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Who’s Tommy

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Michael Imperioli, An Enemy of the People

Phillip Johnson Richardson, The Wiz

Will Keen, Patriots

Nichelle Lewis, The Wiz

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen

Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

Chris Stack, Stereophonic

First presented in 1945, the Theatre World Awards are the oldest awards given for outstanding Broadway and off-Broadway debut performances. Previous winners who have won the prestigious Theatre World Award at the beginning of their careers include Meryl Streep, Rosemary Harris, Marlon Brando, Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Anne Bancroft, James Earl Jones, Liza Minnelli, Alan Alda, Zoe Caldwell, Christopher Walken, Alec Baldwin, Bernadette Peters, Audra McDonald, Al Pacino, Grace Kelly, Hugh Jackman, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Cynthia Erivo, Danielle Brooks, Lupita Nyong'o and John Krasinski.