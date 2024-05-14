 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Outstanding Debut Performers Cole Escola, Rachel McAdams, Maleah Joi Moon and More Honored with 2024 Theatre World Awards

News
by Darryn King • May 14, 2024
Cole Escola in "Oh, Mary!", Rachel McAdams in "Mary Jane" and Maleah Joi Moon in "Hell's Kitchen"
(Photos: Emilio Madrid; Matthew Murphy; Marc J. Franklin)

The Theatre World Awards' board of directors has announced the 2024 honorees for the Theatre World Award, recognizing an Outstanding Debut Performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway Production.

In addition, A.J. Shively (Philadelphia, Here I Come) will receive the 15th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater. Tony Award winner Len Cariou will also receive the 11th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre and a 2024 TWA Special Award will be presented to Peter Filichia.

The 78th Theatre World Awards Ceremony will be held on June 10 on the set of the Broadway revival of The Wiz at the Marquis Theatre. Theater journalist Peter Filichia will host.

The full list of honorees is below.

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Who’s Tommy
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
Michael Imperioli, An Enemy of the People
Phillip Johnson Richardson, The Wiz
Will Keen, Patriots
Nichelle Lewis, The Wiz
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen
Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
Chris Stack, Stereophonic

First presented in 1945, the Theatre World Awards are the oldest awards given for outstanding Broadway and off-Broadway debut performances. Previous winners who have won the prestigious Theatre World Award at the beginning of their careers include Meryl Streep, Rosemary Harris, Marlon Brando, Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Anne Bancroft, James Earl Jones, Liza Minnelli, Alan Alda, Zoe Caldwell, Christopher Walken, Alec Baldwin, Bernadette Peters, Audra McDonald, Al Pacino, Grace Kelly, Hugh Jackman, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Cynthia Erivo, Danielle Brooks, Lupita Nyong'o and John Krasinski.

Related Shows

The Wiz

from $72.89

An Enemy of the People

from $128.27

The Outsiders

from $71.32

Mary Jane

from $82.82

The Who's Tommy

from $72.89

Hell's Kitchen

from $61.39

Stereophonic

from $62.44

Patriots

from $51.99

Oh, Mary!

from $51.99
View All (9)

Star Files

Ali Louis Bourzgui

Len Cariou

Cole Escola

Brody Grant

Michael Imperioli

Will Keen

Nichelle Lewis

Rachel McAdams

Maleah Joi Moon

Tom Pecinka

Sarah Pidgeon

Phillip Johnson Richardson

Chris Stack
View All (13)

Articles Trending Now

  1. NBC to Celebrate Wicked Film Release with Behind-the-Scenes Special Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises
  2. George Clooney to Make Broadway Debut as Edward R. Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck
  3. Stereophonic Leads 2024 Outer Critics Circle Award Winners; Oh, Mary! Receives Award for New American Play
Back to Top