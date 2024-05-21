Hell's Kitchen, Water for Elephants and More Recognized at 2024 Chita Rivera Awards

The cast of "Water for Elephants"; Maleah Joe Moon and Chris Lee in "Hell's Kitchen" (Photos: Matthew Murphy; Marc J. Franklin)

The Chita Rivera Awards, an annual celebration of excellence in dance and choreography in film and theater, had its 2024 ceremony on May 20 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. The event was produced by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc. in conjunction with Patricia Watt.

As previously reported, Bernadette Peters was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, with Joel Grey presenting the award.

Read the full list of winners and nominees below, with winners indicated in bold with an asterisk.

BROADWAY

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BROADWAY SHOW (tie)

*Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen

Julia Cheng, Cabaret

Rick and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders

Lorin Latarro, The Heart of Rock and Roll / The Who’s Tommy

Justin Peck, Illinoise

*Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water For Elephants

OUTSTANDING DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW (tie)

*Antoine Boissereau, Water For Elephants

Ben Cook, Illinoise

Chloe Davis, Hell’s Kitchen

Gaby Diaz, Illinoise

*Tilly Evans-Kreuger, The Outsiders

Rachel Lockhart, Illinoise

Phillip Johnson Richardson, The Wiz

Byron Tittle, Illinoise

Ricky Ubeda, Illinoise

Avery Wilson, The Wiz

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Cabaret

Hell’s Kitchen

*Illinoise

The Heart of Rock and Roll

The Outsiders

Water For Elephants

FILM & DOCUMENTARY

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A THEATRICAL RELEASE

*Barbie, Choreographer: Jennifer White

Carmen, Choreographer: Benjamin Millepied / Marina Tamayo

The Color Purple, Choreographer: Fatima Robinson

Mean Girls, Choreographer: Kyle Hanagami / Casey Nicholaw

Wonka, Choreographer: Christopher Gattelli

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A DANCE DOCUMENTARY

Daughters, Directors: Angela Patton / Natalie Rae

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate, Directors: Benjamin Cantu / Matt Lambert

*Lift, Director: David Petersen

Studio One Forever, Director: Marc Saltarelli

Swan Song, Director: Chelsea McMullan

All proceeds of the Chita Rivera Awards benefit the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation Scholarship Program. This year, all funding and proceeds will support the creation of a new Chita Rivera Training Scholarship.