 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Hell's Kitchen, Water for Elephants and More Recognized at 2024 Chita Rivera Awards

News
by Darryn King • May 21, 2024
The cast of "Water for Elephants"; Maleah Joe Moon and Chris Lee in "Hell's Kitchen"
(Photos: Matthew Murphy; Marc J. Franklin)

The Chita Rivera Awards, an annual celebration of excellence in dance and choreography in film and theater, had its 2024 ceremony on May 20 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. The event was produced by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc. in conjunction with Patricia Watt.

As previously reported, Bernadette Peters was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, with Joel Grey presenting the award.

Read the full list of winners and nominees below, with winners indicated in bold with an asterisk.

BROADWAY

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BROADWAY SHOW (tie)
*Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen
Julia Cheng, Cabaret
Rick and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
Lorin Latarro, The Heart of Rock and Roll / The Who’s Tommy
Justin Peck, Illinoise
*Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water For Elephants

OUTSTANDING DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW (tie)
*Antoine Boissereau, Water For Elephants
Ben CookIllinoise
Chloe Davis, Hell’s Kitchen
Gaby DiazIllinoise
*Tilly Evans-Kreuger, The Outsiders
Rachel LockhartIllinoise
Phillip Johnson RichardsonThe Wiz
Byron TittleIllinoise
Ricky UbedaIllinoise
Avery WilsonThe Wiz              

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW
Cabaret
Hell’s Kitchen
*Illinoise
The Heart of Rock and Roll
The Outsiders
Water For Elephants

FILM & DOCUMENTARY

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A THEATRICAL RELEASE
*Barbie, Choreographer: Jennifer White
Carmen, Choreographer: Benjamin Millepied / Marina Tamayo
The Color Purple, Choreographer: Fatima Robinson
Mean Girls, Choreographer: Kyle Hanagami / Casey Nicholaw
Wonka, Choreographer: Christopher Gattelli

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A DANCE DOCUMENTARY
Daughters, Directors: Angela Patton / Natalie Rae
Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate, Directors: Benjamin Cantu / Matt Lambert
*Lift, Director: David Petersen
Studio One Forever, Director: Marc Saltarelli  
Swan Song, Director: Chelsea McMullan

All proceeds of the Chita Rivera Awards benefit the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation Scholarship Program. This year, all funding and proceeds will support the creation of a new Chita Rivera Training Scholarship.

Related Shows

The Outsiders

from $71.32

Water for Elephants

from $62.44

Hell's Kitchen

from $61.39

Illinoise

from $62.18
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Merrily, Gatsby and More Win Big at 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  2. Clooney and Downey and Farrow, Oh My! A Star-Powered Broadway Season Begins to Take Shape
  3. American Idol Winner Nick Fradiani to Play Neil Diamond in A Beautiful Noise National Tour
Back to Top