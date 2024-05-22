Shoshana Bean Sings Alicia Keys, William Jackson Harper Talks Uncle Vanya and More on The Broadway Show

From the season’s most imaginative designers to its most flawless belters, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is covering plenty of ground as the June 16 Tony Awards draw nearer.

William Jackson Harper sits down with host Fadal to talk about his Tony-nominated return to Broadway as Uncle Vanya’s cynical doctor Astrov. Hear how he’s navigated performances the Vivian Beaumont Theater, sharing scenes with Steve Carell and other unassuming theatergoers.

Catch up with the Tony-nominated stars of The Outsiders as they chat with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek at the Tony press junket. Find out how Brody Grant, Joshua Boone and Sky Lakota-Lynch have all processed the first nominations of their careers, and why this musical resonates so deeply with them and audiences.

Shoshana Bean

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Go inside the Kit Kat Club with Tony-nominated designer Tom Scutt, who reimagined what the August Wilson Theatre could be for Rebecca Frecknall’s revival of Cabaret. Walk through Broadway’s den of iniquity with Scutt and Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens and find out how many eyes are on you at the cabaret.

In honor of the 30th anniversary of New York City Center Encores!, correspondent Perry Sook is following the anticipated Encores! production of Titanic through its journey from concept to stage. See the three-part series’ first installment, diving into the pre-production process with Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet and Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos, along with Titanic’s director and choreographer, Anne Kauffman and Danny Mefford.

The Road to the Jimmys stops this week in Rochester, NY. Watch Holly Valentine, director of education at Rochester Broadway Theatre League, detail Rochester’s Stars of Tomorrow program.

Danny Burgos, who plays Santiago in the national tour of Moulin Rouge!, takes viewers along for a day-in-the-life on the road. You can find the cast next in Omaha, NE from May 28 through June 9.

Back to the Future heads out on tour this summer, starting its North American journey June 6 at Proctors in Schenectady, NY. Meet the cast before they arrive at a city near you.

Enjoy episode five of Call Me Cherry, hosted by The Outsiders’ Cherry Valance, Emma Pittman. This week, Pittman welcomes friends to the show, who offer their wholly unbiased hot takes.

Shoshana Bean, one of Hell’s Kitchen’s Tony-nominated stars, is the latest performer to blow the roof off the Broadway.com studio. Watch her perform Alicia Keys’ “Teenage Love Affair.”

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, May 22 before it airs this Sunday, May 26 at 6:00PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.