Stereophonic, Most Tony-Nominated Play of All Time, Extends Broadway Engagement

Stereophonic, the most Tony-nominated play of all time, has been extended for 20 additional weeks. Originally scheduled to run for a total of 14 weeks, the play by David Adjmi will run at the John Golden Theatre until January 5, 2025. Tony-nominated composer Will Butler made the announcement at a special concert event at Bowery Electric on June 4.

The concert at the Bowery Electric, where the entire score of Stereophonic was performed, featured Butler and his band, Will Butler + Sister Squares, along with the show’s Tony-nominated sound designer Ryan Rumery and the music director Justin Craig, along with special performances from Broadway performers Amber Gray and John Gallagher, Jr.

The cast album is now available digitally.

The play, which had its official Broadway opening on April 19, traces a rock group's tumultuous recording sessions in 1976 and 1977. It features Tony Award nominee Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Tony Award nominee Juliana Canfield as Holly, Tony Award nominee Eli Gelb as Grover, Tony Award nominee Tom Pecinka as Peter, Tony Award nominee Sarah Pidgeon as Diana and Chris Stack as Simon.

Directed by Tony nominee Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic's creative team also includes Tony nominee David Zinn (scenic designer), Tony nominee Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Tony nominee Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Butler and Craig (orchestrations) and Gigi Buffington (voice, text, and dialect coach).