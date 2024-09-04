The Broadway Show Meets Robert Downey Jr. and the Cast of McNEAL

This week, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal checks in on some of New York’s long-running hits and the stars that make them fan favorites. But first, we’re peeking behind the curtain of McNEAL, the play bringing Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr. to Broadway for the very first time.

Jenn Colella

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sits down with Downey to talk about diving into the world of theater immediately after his big-screen success with Oppenheimer. Wontorek also chats with playwright Ayad Akhtar, director Bartlett Sher and the rest of the accomplished cast, which features Tony winner Andrea Martin, Melora Hardin, and most intriguingly, “Digital Downey.”

Suffs star Jenn Colella has been playing suffragist Carrie Chapman Catt in Shaina Taub’s political musical since it opened at the Music Box Theatre last April. Watch host Fadal chat with the seasoned Broadway star about the many real-life characters she’s taken on throughout her career, as well as the joys of raising a newborn while fighting for the vote eight times a week.

Orfeh is the latest Matron “Mama” Morton in Broadway’s Chicago and took a walk to her new stomping grounds at the Ambassador Theatre with correspondent Charlie Cooper. The actress is only guarding the cell block through September 15, but hear how she’s already put her Mama “Morfeh” stamp on the role.

Take a backstage tour with Titanique’s Dee Roscioli, the most recent beltress to take on emcee duties as Céline Dion in the hit off-Broadway musical spoof.

Maya Boyd, star of Broadway’s & Juliet, stops by the Broadway.com studio to sing one of the pop musical’s many feminist anthems. Hear her “Roar” in this Max Martin tune.

Sample the latest from Broadway.com’s weekly vlogs: Sparkling Diamond Stories, hosted by Moulin Rouge!’s JoJo Levesque, and Positively Emerald, hosted by Wicked’s Mary Kate Morissey.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, September 4 before it airs on Sunday, September 8 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.