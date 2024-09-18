Catch The Broadway Show’s Fall Preview with Robert Downey Jr., James Monroe Iglehart, Delia Ephron and More Season Highlights

James Monroe Iglehart and Tamsen Fadal at So & So's Neighborhood Piano Bar (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Fall has arrived, and with the cooler weather comes 16 Broadway productions raring to take their turn on stage. From an AI-infused drama about the humanity of storytelling, to a musicalized ‘90s cult classic, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is giving you the full rundown of Broadway’s new arrivals and the artists bringing them to life.

Robert Downey Jr. (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

Academy Award winner Robert Downey Jr. sits down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek to discuss Ayad Akhtar’s newest play, McNEAL. Hear why the Lincoln Center Theater production became Downey’s first stop after the Oscars.

Thornton Wilder’s evergreen American drama Our Town has returned with a Kenny Leon-directed revival at the Barrymore Theatre. Meet the cast, led by Jim Parsons as the iconic Stage Manager, as they share how they’re breathing new life in a classic that’s anything but dusty.

Jen Silverman’s two-hander The Roommate, starring Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow, celebrated its Broadway opening at the Booth Theatre. Look inside the red-carpet event that brought two legends back to the stage.

James Monroe Iglehart stars in the new biomusical A Wonderful World about jazz legend Louis Armstrong, beginning previews October 16 at Studio 54. Hear what he has to say about the daunting task of filling Satchmo’s shoes in an interview with host Fadal at So & So’s Neighborhood Piano Bar.

Nicole Scherzinger is bringing her Olivier Award-winning performance as Norma Desmond to Broadway in Jamie Lloyd’s revival of Sunset Boulevard, beginning performances September 28 at the St. James Theatre. Hear Scherzinger describe the anticipation of bringing the bare-bones production to New York audiences.

Helen J Shen makes her Broadway debut this fall, starring alongside Darren Criss in the new musical Maybe Happy Ending. Learn more about Shen in The Broadway Show’s Fresh Face feature.

Swept Away, the Avett Brothers-scored musical about a 19th-century shipwreck, begins performances October 29 at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre. Look back at what the Avett Brothers and stars John Gallagher Jr. and Stark Sands had to say about the show during its pre-Broadway tryout at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.

Two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber is back on Broadway in the new musical comedy Death Becomes Her, beginning performances October 23. He hasn’t moved into the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre quite yet, but see him pay a visit to his future digs on a walk with correspondent Charlie Cooper.

Gabby Beans

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

On November 21, Audra McDonald plays her first performance as Gypsy’s Momma Rose at the newly renovated Majestic Theatre—the Broadway house famously occupied by The Phantom of the Opera for 35 years. See McDonald emcee the theater’s re-opening, with a special orchestral performance of Jule Styne’s famous Gypsy overture.

Rupert Goold directs the new musical Tammy Faye, beginning performances October 19 at the Palace Theatre. Hear why the iconic televangelist is an ideal subject for a musical.

Tony nominee Gabby Beans doubles as Mercutio and The Friar in Sam Gold’s reimagined production of Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet. Get a sense of how classic and modern sensibilities will collide in this raucous revival, beginning performances September 26 at Circle in the Square Theatre.

Delia Ephron’s memoir, Left on Tenth, jumps from the page to the stage when it begins previews at the James Earl Jones Theatre on September 26. See Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens join the author at her neighborhood haunt to talk about life’s many left turns.

Yellow Face, Cult of Love, The Hills of California and Eureka Day are four more plays filling out Broadway’s autumn schedule. They get the last word in The Broadway Show’s fall preview episode.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, September 18 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.