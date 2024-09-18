Lauryn Hill Joins Warriors Album Alongside Hamilton Alums Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones and More

Rapper, singer and songwriter Lauryn Hill will help round out the cast list for Warriors, the upcoming concept album from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis, based on the 1979 film The Warriors. Hill will take on the role of Cyrus of the Grammercy Riffs, joining the final group of voices on the album, which also includes Kenita Miller as Cochise, Sasha Hutchings as Cowgirl, Phillipa Soo as Fox, Aneesa Folds as Cleon, Amber Gray as Ajaz, Gizel Jiménez as Rembrandt, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Swan and Julia Harriman as Mercy.

They join Colman Domingo (Masai of the Gramercy Riffs), Cam'ron (Manhattan), Busta Rhymes (Brooklyn), Ghostface Killah and RZA (Staten Island), Chris Rivers (The Bronx), Nas (Queens), James Remar and David Patrick Kelly (the Cops), Billy Porter (Granger), Michaela Jaé (Yaya), Mykal Kilgore (Élan), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Sully), Casey Likes (Jesse), Marc Anthony (Tato), Luis Figueroa (Miguel), Flaco Navaja (Jesús), Shenseaa (DJ Lynne Pen), Kim Dracula (Luther), Alex Boniello (Cropsy), Stephen Sanchez (Cal), Joshua Henry (Wanya), Timothy Hughes (Lance) and Daniel Jikal (Joon).

Warriors follows a fictitious New York City gang from Coney Island to the Bronx and back when they are framed for the murder of a respected gang leader, Cyrus. The film The Warriors was directed by Walter Hill, adapted from the novel of the same name by Sol Yurick.

The album is executive produced by Grammy-winning rapper Nas (who also lends his voice to the album) and produced by Grammy Award-winning Hamilton Mixtape producer Mike Elizondo. It will be released by Atlantic Records on October 18.