Watch Julianna Margulies, Donna McKechnie, Nicole Scherzinger and More on The Broadway Show

This week, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal takes you from Tenth Street to Sunset Boulevard to meet Broadway's newest stars. Read below to find out what's on tap.

Julianna Margulies has returned to Broadway playing the real-life Delia Ephron, whose memoir, Left on Tenth, is now on stage at the James Earl Jones Theatre. See her chat with host Fadal about Ephron's stranger-than-fiction story and hope in life's second chapter.

Donna McKechnie and Paul Wontorek

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Donna McKechnie is Wicked's latest Madame Morrible but she'll always be the Broadway legend that helped bring A Chorus Line to life as the musical's original Cassie. Watch Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek talk to the living legend about her life in the theater.

Playwright Jez Butterworth and actress Laura Donnelly have become one of the theater's greatest power couples. Learn more about their latest collaboration in Butterworth's The Hills of California in their sitdown with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens.

Jamie Lloyd's anticipated revival of Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger, marked its Broadway opening at the St. James Theatre on October 20. See Scherzinger and her castmates walk the black carpet and reflect on the life-changing production.

Just in time for Back to the Future Day, Back to the Future: The Musical stars Casey Likes and Mikaela Secada stopped by the Broadway.com studio to perform the number "Wherever We're Going." Check out the performance here.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, October 23 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.