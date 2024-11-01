Death Becomes Her, The Outsiders, Hell's Kitchen and More to Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Brody Grant in "The Outsiders", Megan Hilty in "Death Becomes Her" and Maleah Joi Moon in "Hell's Kitchen" (Photos: Matthew Murphy; Matthew Murphey/Evan Zimmerman; Marc J. Franklin)

Performers have been announced for the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The festivities for the city’s 98th Macy’s Parade will include musical and dance performances from the cast of Broadway’s Death Becomes Her, Hell’s Kitchen and The Outsiders.

Also appearing will be Lea Salonga, Idina Menzel, Chicago’s Ariana Madix and Sebastián Yatra, & Juliet's Charli D’Amelio, Drag: The Musical’s Joey McIntyre, playwright-actress Liza Colón-Zayas, The Temptations, New York City Ballet’s Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia, the North American tour company of Riverdance and the Radio City Rockettes.

Other stars on the parade roster include Kylie Cantrall, Chlöe, Dan + Shay, Dasha, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes, Natti Natasha, T-Pain, Rachel Platten, The War and Treaty and Alex Warren, with special appearances by Jonathan Bennett, Matt Bush, Tom Kenny, Ginna Claire Mason, and members of the New York Liberty (WNBA Champions) with Ellie the Elephant. Alison Brie will cut the ribbon to kick off the parade.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday season for millions of live spectators and viewers across the country," said Will Coss, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade executive producer. "A dedicated team of artisans and production experts at Macy’s Studios work year-round to bring this experience to life. This year’s 98th Macy’s Parade will create awe with unforgettable character balloons, one-of-a-kind floats and the world-class entertainment only Macy’s can deliver.”

The full lineup includes 5,000 volunteers, 17 featured character balloons, 22 floats, 11 marching bands and more than 700 clowns to welcome Santa Claus and the holidays. The official telecast will air on NBC, simulcast on Peacock, from 8:30AM to 12PM in all time zones, with an encore telecast at 2PM ET/PT.