Sunset Boulevard's Tom Francis, Gatsby Stars, an Exclusive Moulin Rouge! Performance and More on The Broadway Show

There's plenty to be grateful for this week on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. See what's on tap this holiday weekend!

Hear from death-defying divas Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard on the opening-night purple carpet of Death Becomes Her. You can also visit Swept Away's opening-night celebration, featuring a surprise performance from the Avett Brothers.

Solea Pfeiffer and John Cardoza

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

See Samantha Pauly, The Great Gatsby's Jordan Baker, take a walk to work with correspondent Charlie Cooper where the Broadway star shares her reaction to accidentally starting an internet dance craze. Eva Noblezada, who leads the cast as Daisy, also offers Broadway.com a backstage tour at the Broadway Theatre.

To round out the week of Gatsby, The Broadway Show includes a look back at Jeremy Jordan's sitdown with host Fadal ahead of his Broadway turn as the musical's title star.

Tom Francis sits down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek to talk about the fever dream of starring in Jamie Lloyd's reimagined Sunset Boulevard. He offers inside scoop on his memeified mid-show power walks through Shubert Alley, sharing a stage with the tireless Nicole Scherzinger and more.

Revisit Wontorek's conversation with Romeo + Juliet director Sam Gold about the production's open-captioning—a first for Broadway.

Watch an exclusive performance of the romantic duet "Come What May" from Moulin Rouge! The Musical, sung by the show's new stars, Solea Pfeiffer and John Cardoza, in the Broadway.com studio.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, November 27 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.