Jacob Dickey and Kyle Selig Join Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends on Broadway

Kyle Selig and Jacob Dickey complete the cast of the Sondheim revue Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends. The show begins performances at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on March 25 and opens April 8.

Last seen on Broadway in Water for Elephants, Selig also starred in Mean Girls and The Book of Mormon. On tour and regionally, he has performed in The Book of Mormon, October Sky and West Side Story at the Hollywood Bowl.

Dickey has previously been seen on Broadway in the 2022 Tony-winning revival of Company and as the title character in Disney's Aladdin.

Dickey and Selig join Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga as well as Jasmine Forsberg, Kate Jennings Grant, David Harris, Bonnie Langford, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin Lee, multiple Olivier Award nominee Jason Pennycooke, two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Maria Wirries and Daniel Yearwood. Rounding out the ensemble are Kevin Earley, Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez and Peter Neureuther. Ryan McCartan was originally slated to perform in Old Friends, but exited the production to star in Broadway's The Great Gatsby.

Devised by Cameron Mackintosh, the show is a follow-up to the revues Side by Side by Sondheim and Putting It Together. It is directed by Matthew Bourne, who also lends musical staging, with Julia McKenzie and choreography by Stephen Mear.

Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles will present the North American premiere of Old Friends at the Ahmanson Theatre from February 8 through March 9 in advance of the Broadway premiere.