Erika Jayne, Rainn Wilson, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends and More on The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is back on the town, covering all the latest goings-on in the world of theater. Here's what's on tap this week.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has returned to Broadway as Chicago's Roxie Hart. See her sit down with host Fadal to reflect on the five years that have passed since her Roxie debut—a run that was cut short by the pandemic shutdown.

Meet the legendary cast of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, featuring Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, Beth Leavel and more Broadway mainstays. Beginning previews March 25 at the Friedman Theatre, Salonga promises a "perfect Sondheim playlist."

The Office alum Rainn Wilson is gearing up to play the miserly Caldwell B. Cladwell in the New York City Center Encores! production of Urinetown. See him chat with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek ahead of the musical's brief run beginning February 5.

Dionne Figgins and Jennie Harney-Fleming

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Paul Tazewell, the recently Oscar-nominated costume designer of the Wicked movie, is also the mastermind behind the fashions of Death Becomes Her. Learn about Tazewell's vision for the lush Broadway musical in an interview with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens.

This Black History Month, The Broadway Show is spotlighting influential Black artists. This week: six-time Tony winner and Gypsy leading lady Audra McDonald.

A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical plays its final Broadway performance at Studio 54 on February 23. Watch two of its stars, Dionne Figgins and Jennie Harney-Fleming, sing their powerful duet in the Broadway.com studio, and don't miss your chance to catch the performance in person.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, January 29 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.