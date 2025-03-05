Moulin Rouge!'s Star Duo, the Creators of Redwood, in Rehearsal with BOOP! and More on The Broadway Show

Whether you dream of escaping to the redwood forests or imbibing at a Parisian cabaret, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal has you covered. See what's on tap this week.

John Cardoza and Solea Pfeiffer lead the Broadway musical Moulin Rouge! as star-crossed lovers Christian and Satine. See them revel in their onstage romance in an interview with host Fadal.

Hear from the cast of Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal as Shakespeare's greatest rivals.

The Broadway Show got inside the rehearsal room for BOOP! where Max Fleischer's legendary cartoon world is coming to life. Watch Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek get the inside scoop on all things Betty from the cast and creative team.

The Wiz, which landed back on Broadway last spring, is easing on down the road once again to bring Oz to cities across the country. Meet the cast bringing the show on tour.

See Redwood writer-director Tina Landau and composer Kate Diaz talk to Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens about making the brand-new original musical, starring Idina Menzel, sing on Broadway. Plus, Diaz performs two numbers from the show.

Jason Schmidt, The Outsiders' resident Sodapop Curtis, welcomes The Broadway Show backstage at the Jacobs Theatre. Take a tour of Broadway's home base for Greasers and Socs.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, March 5 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.