Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends Adds Two Weeks to Its Broadway Run

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 25, 2025
Lea Salonga in "Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Manhattan Theatre Club announced a two-week extension for Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, beginning its Broadway run on March 25 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Performances will now run through June 15, with an official opening on April 8. 

Old Friends is a follow-up to the revues Side by Side by Sondheim and Putting It Together. The show is directed by Matthew Bourne, who also lends musical staging, with Julia McKenzie and choreography by Stephen Mear.

The cast features two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters, Tony Award winner Lea SalongaJasmine ForsbergKate Jennings Grant, Kevin Earley, Bonnie Langford, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin LeeKyle SeligJacob Dickey, multiple Olivier Award nominee Jason Pennycooke, two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna RidingJeremy SecombMaria Wirries and Daniel Yearwood. Greg Mills, Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez and Peter Neureuther round out the ensemble. 

The cast comes to Broadway on the heels of a West Coast run at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles.

