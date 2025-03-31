The Perfectly Marvelous Orville Peck and Eva Noblezada Begin as the Emcee and Sally Bowles in Cabaret on Broadway

Country music star Orville Peck and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada begin their Broadway engagements as the Emcee and Sally Bowles in the Broadway revival of Cabaret on March 31. They take over for Adam Lambert and Auliʻi Cravalho, who played their final performance at the redesigned August Wilson Theatre on March 29. Peck and Noblezada will lead the show through July 20.

Peck, who makes his Broadway debut in Cabaret, is a South African country musician who has become known for wearing masks and rarely showing his face publicly (but will in his Broadway performance). He released his debut album Pony in 2018, followed by Bronco in 2022 and last year’s duets album, Stampede. Peck trained as an actor at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and performed in the Mischief Theatre production of Peter Pan Goes Wrong in the West End in 2016.

Noblezada played her final performance as Daisy in Broadway's The Great Gatsby on January 30 and subsequently headed to London to reprise her Tony-nominated performance as Eurydice in Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre. She made her Broadway debut in Miss Saigon in 2017, earning her first Tony nomination for her performance as Kim.

Cabaret also welcomes Ellen Harvey, replacing Bebe Neuwirth in the role of Fraulein Schneider. The Broadway cast additionally features Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz, Calvin Leon Smith as Clifford Bradshaw, Henry Gottfried as Ernst Ludwig and Michelle Aravena as Fritzie/Kost.

With a score by John Kander and Fred Ebb and a book by Joe Masteroff, Cabaret is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. It features the songs "Willkommen," "Don’t Tell Mama," "Mein Herr," "Maybe This Time," "Money" and the iconic title number. For this production, guests are invited to explore the Kit Kat Club and meet its seductive denizens before curtain time.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, while scenic and costume designer Tom Scutt oversaw the August Wilson's transformation into the Kit Kat Club, earning a Tony for his efforts. The production, which collected a total of nine 2024 Tony nominations including Best Revival of a Musical, also features choreography by Julia Cheng, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Nick Lidster and music supervision by Jennifer Whyte. Angus MacRae composed the original music for the Prologue.