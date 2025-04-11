 Skip to main content
Lea Salonga, Bernadette Peters, Beth Leavel and More Talk on Opening Night of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends

Opening Night
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 11, 2025
Beth Leavel, Bernadette Peters and Joanna Riding in "Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The music of Stephen Sondheim is back on Broadway, thanks to some of his Old Friends who opened the new revue of his work, devised by Cameron Mackintosh, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on April 8.

The cast, directed by Matthew Bourne and performing 41 Sondheim masterpieces, features two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters, Tony Award winner Lea SalongaJasmine ForsbergKate Jennings Grant, Kevin Earley, Bonnie Langford, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin LeeKyle SeligJacob Dickey, multiple Olivier Award nominee Jason Pennycooke, two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna RidingJeremy SecombMaria Wirries and Daniel Yearwood. Greg Mills, Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez and Peter Neureuther round out the ensemble. 

Hear from the stars on opening night. As Leavel tells The Broadway Show, it's the perfect offering for a Sondheim fanatic, but it's also winning converts. "Those people who aren't obsessed," she says, "will become obsessed." 

Watch the full video below.

