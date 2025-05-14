 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Sunset Boulevard, Dead Outlaw, 2025 Tony Hopefuls and More on The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • May 14, 2025
Jamie Lloyd and Beth Stevens
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

With the Tony Awards less than a month away, this year’s Tony hopefuls are all over this week's episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

In the wake of their nominations, a bevy of Tony nominees—Glengarry Glen Ross’s Bob Odenkirk, Sunset Boulevard’s Nicole Scherzinger, Gypsy’s Audra McDonald, Maybe Happy Ending star Darren Criss and more—shared their excitement with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek.

Andrew Durand, the titular and Tony-nominated dead outlaw of Dead Outlaw, sat down for a lively interview with host Tamsen Fadal.

Sunset Boulevard’s Tony-nominated director Jamie Lloyd gave Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens a glimpse inside the making of the show.

Smash’s associate choreographer Jenny Laroche explored the show’s Tony-nominated choreography with correspondent Perry Sook.

The Broadway Show is back on The Road to the Jimmys, seeing what it takes for high school theater students to make it to New York for the special annual event. This week, the spotlight is on students from Columbus, Ohio.

Plus, an exciting look back at 25 years of Broadway.com.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5 PM ET on Wednesday, May 14 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Related Shows

Gypsy

from $65.10

Smash

from $74.59

Sunset Boulevard

from $68.36

Dead Outlaw

from $53.16

Maybe Happy Ending

from $65.10

Glengarry Glen Ross

from $206.74
View All (6)

Star Files

Darren Criss

Audra McDonald

Bob Odenkirk

Nicole Scherzinger
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jordan Fisher Brings His Whole Heart to Moulin Rouge!—On Stage and Off
  2. McKenzie Kurtz, Olivia Hardy and Elizabeth Teeter to Play the Heathers in Heathers the Musical
  3. Tony Winners Celia Keenan-Bolger and Tony Shalhoub to Take on Sophocles' Antigone Off-Broadway
Back to Top