Sunset Boulevard, Dead Outlaw, 2025 Tony Hopefuls and More on The Broadway Show

With the Tony Awards less than a month away, this year’s Tony hopefuls are all over this week's episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

In the wake of their nominations, a bevy of Tony nominees—Glengarry Glen Ross’s Bob Odenkirk, Sunset Boulevard’s Nicole Scherzinger, Gypsy’s Audra McDonald, Maybe Happy Ending star Darren Criss and more—shared their excitement with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek.

Andrew Durand, the titular and Tony-nominated dead outlaw of Dead Outlaw, sat down for a lively interview with host Tamsen Fadal.

Sunset Boulevard’s Tony-nominated director Jamie Lloyd gave Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens a glimpse inside the making of the show.

Smash’s associate choreographer Jenny Laroche explored the show’s Tony-nominated choreography with correspondent Perry Sook.

The Broadway Show is back on The Road to the Jimmys, seeing what it takes for high school theater students to make it to New York for the special annual event. This week, the spotlight is on students from Columbus, Ohio.

Plus, an exciting look back at 25 years of Broadway.com.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5 PM ET on Wednesday, May 14 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.