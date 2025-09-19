Bob The Drag Queen to Make Broadway Debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Bob The Drag Queen (a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue) will make his Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning musical Moulin Rouge!. The drag superstar, comedian, actor and bestselling author will step into the role of Harold Zidler for an eight-week limited engagement from January 27 through March 22, 2026 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Wayne Brady performs the role through November 9, with Robert Petkoff—who currently plays Zidler on the national tour and has previously filled the role on Broadway—stepping in from November 11 to January 25, 2026.

“Being on Broadway has always been a dream of mine," Bob The Drag Queen said. "I moved to NYC almost 17 years ago to pursue it. Some roads take a while.”

Bob The Drag Queen is best known for winning season eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race as well as appearing on the third season of Peacock's The Traitors. Bob received a Peabody Award, GLAAD Media Award and a Television Academy Honors recognition for co-hosting HBO’s first unscripted show We’re Here.

Moulin Rouge! is directed by Alex Timbers with a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision by Justin Levine. The musical is based on Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film of the same name. It won 10 Tony Awards in 2021, including Best Musical.