Catch The Broadway Show's Fall Preview with Keanu Reeves, Kristin Chenoweth, Victoria Clark, Ragtime, Beetlejuice, Chess and More

Fall is here, and that means a slate of buzzy new shows coming to Broadway. The fall preview episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal has the inside scoop on all 14 productions opening this season. Learn about the latest arrivals directly from the cast and creatives bringing them to the stage.

The excellent Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for a new adventure in Waiting for Godot on Broadway.

Bobby Cannavale, James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris sit down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek to talk about the true meaning of Art. Director Scott Ellis weighs in on the friendship at the heart of the play.

Kristin Chenoweth, F. Murray Abraham and The Queen of Versailles cast meet the press at the St. James Theatre.

Fadal and Tony winner Victoria Clark get into the powerful true story behind Punch, starring Clark and Will Harrison. Plus, Harrison speaks to the responsibility of taking on the role.

Ragtime's Brandon Uranowitz, Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy and Nichelle Lewis get candid about the revival's relevancy.

Liberation playwright Bess Wohl opens up to Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens about what inspired the feminist play.

Back for round three on Broadway, Beetlejuice set designer David Korins tells Perry Sook what audiences can look forward to this time around.

Isabella Esler, making her Broadway debut as Lydia in Beetlejuice, walks to work with correspondent Charlie Cooper to unveil the brand-new marquee.

Chess director Michael Mayer and new book writer Danny Strong strategize their opening moves on Broadway.

Laooking ahead, put these upcoming Broadway shows on your radar: Little Bear Ridge Road starring Laurie Metcalf; a modern-day retelling of Oedipus; June Squibb in Marjorie Prime; new musical rom-com Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York); and Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets.

Summer may be over, but the sun is still shining in Mamma Mia! on Broadway. Christine Sherrill, who plays Donna, shares a sweet shoutout to her onstage family.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 12PM ET on Thursday, September 25 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.