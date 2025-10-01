Odds & Ends: The Bridges of Madison County Returns, Jonathan Bailey, Helen J Shen & More on TIME100 Next List

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

It All Fades Away… Until This Reunion

The stars will align at Carnegie Hall when Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale reunite to sing Jason Robert Brown’s swoon-worthy score from The Bridges of Madison County. The one-night-only concert brings back much of the original 2014 Broadway cast, including Derek Klena, Whitney Bashor, Caitlin Kinnunen, Ephie Aardema and Cass Morgan, with Brown conducting an expanded 20-piece orchestra performing his Tony-winning score. Bartlett Sher, who directed the Broadway production, returns to stage the evening, giving the concert the spirit of a true homecoming. Presented by MCC Theater, the event takes place December 15 at 7PM at the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, followed by a cocktail celebration with the cast for gala ticket holders.

Amahl Rings in the Season

Lincoln Center Theater is celebrating the season with its first-ever family holiday offering, Gian Carlo Menotti’s Amahl and the Night Visitors, starring Grammy and Olivier-winning opera star Joyce DiDonato. The one-act show, first performed in 1951, follows Amahl, a boy who spots a blazing star in the desert sky and soon welcomes three kings at his door on their way to a newborn child. Directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, the new production offers an intimate take on Menotti’s score and a story that mixes wonder, generosity and the surprise of a simple gift. Tickets are on sale now for a holiday tradition in the making.

Hercules Cast Album Goes the Distance

Hercules is ready to conquer your earbuds. The original London cast recording drops October 10 for digital download and streaming, with the CD out on November 21 and vinyl on December 5. Featuring music by Alan Menken and lyrics by David Zippel, the score combines the movie hits you already belt in the shower with new numbers written for the West End production, now playing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Luke Brady stars as Hercules with Mae Ann Jorolan as Meg, Trevor Dion Nicholas as Phil, Stephen Carlile as Hades and a chorus of Muses that could outsing Mount Olympus itself. Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw with a book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei Armah, the musical mixes pop, gospel and plenty of attitude. Preorders are open now for those ready to invite a little divine intervention into their playlists.

“Marcel on the Train” cast: Max Gordon Moore, Maddie Corman, Ethan Slater, Aaron Serotsky, Julie Benko, Alex Wyse

(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Ethan Slater to Embody Mime Marcel Marceau in Marcel on the Train

Ethan Slater, Broadway's SpongeBob Squarepants, is telling the story of a very different comedy icon. Classic Stage Company announced casting for the world premiere of Marcel on the Train, co-written by Slater and Marshall Pailet. Directed by Pailet, Slater stars as Marcel Marceau before he became the "the world's greatest mime." The new production tells the lesser-known origin story of Marceau as a young man in Nazi-occupied France, guiding Jewish children to safety with courage and imagination. Joining Slater is Funny Girl Julie Benko, Maddie Corman, Max Gordon Moore, Aaron Serotsky and Alex Wyse. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

TIME100 Next Recognizes Rising Stars in Theater

TIME released its 2025 TIME100 Next list of "influential rising stars." Each emerging leader has a write-up from another prominent artist. A number of names will be familiar to theater fans, including: Jonathan Bailey (profiled by Wicked movie co-star Ariana Grande), Maybe Happy Ending star Helen J Shen (profiled by Waitress' Sara Bareilles), Kara Young (profiled by Hamilton's Leslie Odom Jr.) and English playwright Sanaz Toossi (profiled by two-time Pulitzer prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage).

Bonus: Mexodus Extends Again to November 1

Mexodus, the new musical written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson and directed by David Mendizábal, announced a second and final extension. Previously extended through October 18, the production will now play through November 1 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre.