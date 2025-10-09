The Category Is Broadway: Cats: The Jellicle Ball to Play the Broadhurst Theatre This Spring

Cats: The Jellicle Ball, the drag and ball culture-inspired take on the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, will play Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre in the spring. Previews will begin on March 18, 2026 with opening night set for April 7. The production, a reimagining of the 1981 musical, is an immersive competition with ballroom and club beats and runway-ready choreography. Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch direct, with choreography by Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles.

Reprising their roles from off-Broadway production, which played the Perelman Performing Arts Center in the summer of 2024, the cast of Cats: The Jellicle Ball includes Tony winner André De Shields as Old Deuteronomy, Jonathan Burke as Mungojerrie, Baby Byrne as Victoria, Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Sydney James Harcourt as Rum Tum Tugger, Dava Huesca as Rumpleteazer, Dudney Joseph Jr. as Munkustrap, Junior LaBeijz as Gus, Robert "Silk" Mason as Mistoffelees, “Tempress” Chasity Moore as Grizabella, Primo Thee Ballerino as Tumblebrutus, Xavier Reyes as Jennyanydots, Nora Schell as Bustopher Jones, Bebe Nicole Simpson as Demeter, Emma Sofia as Cassandra and Skimbleshanks, Garnet Williams as Bombalurina and Teddy Wilson Jr. as Sillabub. Additional casting will be announced.

Cats, based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot, has been adapted for the screen twice: a direct-to-video film in 1998 and a feature film, starring Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Taylor Swift and James Corden, in 2019.