Get Your Paws on Them! Tickets Now on Sale for Cats: The Jellicle Ball

The cast of "Cats: The Jellicle Ball" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Tickets are now on sale for Cats: The Jellicle Ball, the drag and ball culture-inspired reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical. The show will play Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre with previews beginning March 18, 2026. Opening night is set for April 7.

The production transforms the 1981 hit, which is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot, into an immersive ballroom competition filled with club beats, runway-ready choreography and a dazzling celebration of individuality. Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch direct, with choreography by Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles.

Reprising their roles from the off-Broadway production, which played the Perelman Performing Arts Center in the summer of 2024, the cast of Cats: The Jellicle Ball includes Tony winner André De Shields as Old Deuteronomy, Jonathan Burke as Mungojerrie, Baby Byrne as Victoria, Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Sydney James Harcourt as Rum Tum Tugger, Dava Huesca as Rumpleteazer, Dudney Joseph Jr. as Munkustrap, Junior LaBeija as Gus, Robert "Silk" Mason as Magical Mister Mistoffelees, “Tempress” Chasity Moore as Grizabella, Primo Thee Ballerino as Tumblebrutus, Xavier Reyes as Jennyanydots, Nora Schell as Bustopher Jones, Bebe Nicole Simpson as Demeter, Emma Sofia as Cassandra and Skimbleshanks, Garnet Williams as Bombalurina and Teddy Wilson Jr. as Sillabub.

Additional casting will be announced later.

