Get an Exclusive First Look at Liberation on Broadway

Bess Wohl's daring new play Liberation, directed by Whitney White, is now in performances on Broadway. Ahead of opening night at the James Earl Jones Theatre on October 28, Broadway.com has exclusive first photos. Liberation stars Susannah Flood, Betsy Aidem, Audrey Corsa, Kayla Davion, Kristolyn Lloyd, Irene Sofia Lucio, Charlie Thurston and Adina Verson, all reprising their roles in the Broadway production after an extended off-Broadway run earlier this year.
The memory play moves between 1970 and modern day. In the past, six women meet in a basement basketball court in Ohio, determined to shake up their lives and change the world. 50 years later, one of their daughters tries to understand where things fell apart. The provocative show poses essential questions about friendship, legacy and the true meaning of liberation.
Raise your consciousness by exploring the photos and full gallery below.
