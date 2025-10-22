Get an Exclusive First Look at Liberation on Broadway

Bess Wohl's daring new play Liberation, directed by Whitney White, is now in performances on Broadway. Ahead of opening night at the James Earl Jones Theatre on October 28, Broadway.com has exclusive first photos. Liberation stars Susannah Flood, Betsy Aidem, Audrey Corsa, Kayla Davion, Kristolyn Lloyd, Irene Sofia Lucio, Charlie Thurston and Adina Verson, all reprising their roles in the Broadway production after an extended off-Broadway run earlier this year.

The memory play moves between 1970 and modern day. In the past, six women meet in a basement basketball court in Ohio, determined to shake up their lives and change the world. 50 years later, one of their daughters tries to understand where things fell apart. The provocative show poses essential questions about friendship, legacy and the true meaning of liberation.

Raise your consciousness by exploring the photos and full gallery below.

Susannah Flood as Lizzie and Betsy Aidem as Margie in Liberation on Broadway (Photo by Little Fang)

Kristolyn Lloyd as Celeste in Liberation on Broadway (Photo by Little Fang)

Irene Sofia Lucio as Isidora, Kristolyn Lloyd as Celeste, Adina Verson as Susan and Betsy Aidem as Margie in Liberation on Broadway (Photo by Little Fang)

Kayla Davion as Joanne and Charlie Thurston as Bill in Liberation on Broadway (Photo by Little Fang)

Betsy Aidem as Margie, Kristolyn Lloyd as Celeste, Adina Verson as Susan, Audrey Corsa as Dora, Irene Sofia Lucio as Isidora and Susannah Flood as Lizzie in Liberation on Broadway (Photo by Little Fang)

