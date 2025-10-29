 Skip to main content
Broadway.com Exclusive: Liberation Opening Night Portraits

Photo Feature
by Jamie Kravitz • Oct 29, 2025
"Liberation" star Susannah Flood
(Photo by Valerie Terranova)

Liberation celebrated its Broadway opening at the James Earl Jones Theatre on October 28 in style. In addition to starry red carpet photo ops, the cast and creatives posed for sleek portraits onstage—with the show's set serving as a backdrop. Every member of the ensemble cast, playwright Bess Wohl and director Whitney White showed off their feminist finest for the shoot.

Broadway.com can exclusively reveal the stunning photos by Valerie Terranova. Check out our selects in the gallery below. And if you're looking for even more Liberation coverage, don't miss the first-look production photos showcasing the moving memory play in action.

Liberation playwright Bess Wohl (Photo: Valerie Terranova)
Liberation director Whitney White (Photo: Valerie Terranova)
View the Full Gallery Here

 

Get tickets to Liberation!

