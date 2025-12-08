Shoshana Bean Joins the Cast of The Lost Boys, A New Musical on Broadway

Shoshana Bean is joining the world premiere of The Lost Boys, A New Musical. The Grammy winner and two-time Tony nominee will take on the role of Lucy Emerson in the musical (Ragtime’s Caissie Levy was previously announced for the role and withdrew). The Lost Boys, directed by Michael Arden, is set to begin previews on March 27, 2026 at Broadway's Palace Theatre and officially open on April 26.

Bean's most recent Broadway credit is originating the role of Jersey in Hell’s Kitchen, for which she received nominations for the Tony, Drama League, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards. She earned her first Tony nomination for Mr. Saturday Night, and her other Broadway credits include Waitress, Wicked and Hairspray. Her six albums and EPs have topped the iTunes and Billboard charts, and she has lent her powerhouse vocals to numerous films and television projects, including Sing, Sing 2, Enchanted, Jersey Boys, Glee and Galavant. She recently performed her first sold-out solo concert at New York City’s Carnegie Hall.

Bean joins a cast that features LJ Benet as Michael Emerson, Ali Louis Bourzgui as David, Benjamin Pajak as Sam Emerson, Maria Wirries as Star, Paul Alexander Nolan as Max, Jennifer Duka as Alan Frog, Miguel Gil as Edgar Frog, Brian Flores as Marko, Sean Grandillo as Dwayne and Dean Maupin as Paul.

“I’m beyond excited to welcome my longtime friend and singular artist Shoshana Bean to the cast as Lucy. Shoshana brings an electrifying voice, a fearless heart, and a deep humanity to everything she touches, onstage and off,” director Arden said in a statement. “I cannot wait for audiences to experience the power and soul she will unleash in this role. She has inspired so many and having her at the helm of our extraordinary company is truly an embarrassment of riches.”

The Lost Boys is based on the 1987 Warner Brothers Pictures film with a story by James Jeremias and Janice Roberta Fischer. It features a book by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, music and lyrics by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann), choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, music supervision by Ethan Popp, orchestrations and musical arrangements by Popp and The Rescues and vocal arrangements by The Rescues.

The new musical features scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Ryan Park, lighting design by Jen Schriever and Arden, sound design by Adam Fisher, aerial design by Gwyneth Larsen and Billy Mulholland, hair and wig design by David Brian Brown, production management by Juniper Street Productions, with casting by The Telsey Office Craig Burns, CSA and Kristian Charbonier, CSA and general management by Bespoke Theatricals.

The supernatural horror-comedy follows two teenage brothers who move with their divorced mother to the fictional town of Santa Carla, California, only to discover that the town is a haven for vampires. The now cult-favorite film helped pave the way for the subsequent pop culture vampire craze explored on screen in Buffy The Vampire Slayer, True Blood, Twilight, The Vampire Diaries and more.

