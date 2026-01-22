Jeremy Jordan to Take Over the Role of Bobby Darin in Just In Time on Broadway

Jeremy Jordan will take over the role of Bobby Darin in the biomusical Just In Time on Broadway. His first performance at the Circle In The Square Theatre will be on April 21, 2026. He replaces Tony winner Jonathan Groff, who plays his final performance on March 29, 2026.

Jordan earned a Tony nomination in 2012 for his breakout role as Jack Kelly in Disney’s Newsies The Musical. Most recently, he originated the role of Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby on Broadway in 2024, earned a 2025 Tony nomination for playing the title role in Floyd Collins and subsequently returned to Gatsby, where he is currently starring through March 7. Jordan's other Broadway credits include West Side Story, Rock of Ages, Bonnie & Clyde, Waitress and American Son, as well as Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway. Onscreen, he co-starred alongside Anna Kendrick in the 2014 film adaptation of the Jason Robert Brown musical The Last Five Years and was featured in the second season of the NBC musical series Smash.

“I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome Jeremy Jordan to Just In Time—his talent, charisma, and emotional fearlessness make him the perfect artist to step into the role of Bobby Darin,” director Alex Timbers said in a statement. “We're excited to tailor the show to Jeremy's many gifts and make a version of the show unique to him. Watching Jeremy bring Bobby’s swagger, vulnerability, and musical brilliance to life on Broadway is going to be electric, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

Developed and directed by Tony winner Timbers, Just In Time invites audiences to experience the music and life of the '50s and '60s singer Bobby Darin—from soaring highs to crushing lows—featuring a live on-stage band performing such hits as “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover” and “Mack the Knife.” The current cast includes Sarah Hyland, Sadie Dickerson, Tony winner Michele Pawk, Emily Bergl, Joe Barbara, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Claire Camp, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Larkin Reilly.

Just In Time began performances on March 31, 2025 and opened on April 26, 2025. It has a book by Tony winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick, orchestrations by Tony nominees Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. It features scenic design by two-time Tony winner Derek McLane, costume design by eight-time Tony winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony winner Justin Townsend and sound design by Tony winner Peter Hylenski.

Just In Time received six Tony nominations and its original Broadway cast recording on Atlantic Records was nominated for a 2026 Grammy.

