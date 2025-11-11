Meg Donnelly Makes Her Broadway Debut Tonight in Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Raise your glass! Meg Donnelly makes her Broadway debut swinging into the role of Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on November 11 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Donnelly is best known for her work in Disney’s Zombies film franchise and the ABC sitcom American Housewife. Her other screen credits include The Winchesters, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and voice work in Legion of Super Heroes and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths. Her latest EP, dying art, was released in June.

Donnelly joins cast members Christian Douglas as Christian, Robert Petkoff as Harold Zidler (Bob The Drag Queen will take over the role in January), David Harris as the Duke, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, Pepe Muñoz as Santiago and Samantha Dodemaide as Nini.

Moulin Rouge! is directed by Alex Timbers with a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision by Justin Levine. The musical is based on Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film of the same name. It won 10 Tony Awards in 2021, including Best Musical.

