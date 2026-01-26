10s Across the Board! Cats: The Jellicle Ball Announces Complete Broadway Cast

The off-Broadway company of "Cats: The Jellicle Ball' (Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

The Ballroom-inspired reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s feline fantasia has announced its complete Broadway cast. Ken Ard, who was a member of the 1982 original Broadway cast of Cats, will be joining Cats: The Jellicle Ball as DJ Griddlebone. He will be accompanied by Leiomy, a lead judge on HBO’s voguing competition Legendary, as Macavity. Also joining the cast are Kya Azeen (FX's Pose) as Etcetera, Bryson Battle as Jellylorum, Sherrod T. Brown, Bryce Farris, Phumzile Sojola, Kendall Grayson Stroud, B. Noel Thomas, Kalyn West and Donté Nadir Wilder.

As previously announced, Cats: The Jellicle Ball will feature Tony winner André De Shields as Old Deuteronomy, Jonathan Burke as Mungojerrie, Baby Byrne as Victoria, Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Sydney James Harcourt as Rum Tum Tugger, Dava Huesca as Rumpleteazer, Dudney Joseph Jr. as Munkustrap, Junior LaBeija as Gus The Theatre Cat, Robert "Silk" Mason as Magical Mister Mistoffelees, “Tempress” Chasity Moore as Grizabella, Primo Thee Ballerino as Tumblebrutus, Xavier Reyes as Jennyanydots, Nora Schell as Bustopher Jones, Bebe Nicole Simpson as Demeter, Emma Sofia as Cassandra and Skimbleshanks, Garnet Williams as Bombalurina and Teddy Wilson Jr. as Sillabub.

Cats: The Jellicle Ball will play Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre in the spring. Previews will begin on March 18, with opening night set for April 7. The production is an immersive competition with ballroom and club beats and runway-ready choreography. Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch direct, with choreography by Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles.

The creative team includes scenic design by Tony winner Rachel Hauck, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Tony winner Kai Harada, production design by Brittany Bland, hair and wig design by Special Tony Award recipient Nikiya Mathis and makeup design by Rania Zohny.

