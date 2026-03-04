Eva Noblezada Returns to The Great Gatsby on Broadway Tonight

Eva Noblezada, who originated the role of Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby on Broadway, returns to the production on March 4, 2026. She will briefly reunite with her former co-star Jeremy Jordan, who originated the role of Jay Gatsby and returned to star in the hit production through March 7. Noblezada's real-life husband and previous Broadway stage partner, Reeve Carney, will step into the role of Gatsby on March 30. Ryan McCartan will reprise as Gatsby from March 8–29.

Noblezada most recently starred alongside Carney in Cabaret on the West End, with Carney playing the Emcee and Noblezada reprising her role as Sally Bowles from the Broadway production. In addition to Gatsby and Cabaret, she originated the role of Eurydice in Hadestown on Broadway and in the West End, winning a Grammy Award and receiving a Tony nomination for her performance. She returned to the role in London last year along with Carney and other original cast members. Noblezada was also Tony nominated for her 2017 Broadway debut as Kim in Miss Saigon.

Noblezada joins current Gatsby cast members Michael Maliakel as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Eric Anderson as Meyer Wolfsheim, Austin Colby as Tom Buchanan and Charlie Pollock as George Wilson. On March 30, Corbin Bleu and John Behlmann will step into the roles of Nick Carraway and Tom Buchanan, respectively.

Get tickets to The Great Gatsby!