Ellen Harvey, Blake Hammond, Carl Man & More to Join Wicked on Broadway

Broadway's Wicked will welcome new principal cast members to the Gershwin Theatre beginning March 3. Ellen Harvey joins as Madame Morrible, and Blake Hammond assumes the role of The Wizard, coming to Broadway from the show’s national tour. Carl Man will make his Broadway debut as Fiyero, direct from playing the role in London’s West End. Also joining the company, Oluchi Nwaokorie will make her Broadway debut as the new Elphaba standby.

They join the recently announced Keri René Fuller as Elphaba and Emma Flynn as Glinda, as well as current cast members Jenna Bainbridge as Nessarose, Daniel Quadrino as Boq and William Youmans as Dr. Dillamond, a role he originated in the original Broadway company. Lencia Kebede (Elphaba), Allie Trimm (Glinda), Jordan Litz (Fiyero), Brad Oscar (The Wizard) and Natasha Yvette Williams (Madame Morrible) will play their final performances on March 1.

Harvey's Broadway credits include Cabaret, Present Laughter, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Phantom of the Opera, The Music Man and Thou Shalt Not. Hammond previously appeared on Broadway in Hairspray, The Lion King, Billy Elliott: The Musical, Elf, First Date, Sister Act, Living on Love, The Music Man, Kiss Me, Kate and On the Town.

Man is the first actor of Asian descent to play Fiyero on Broadway and the first actor to play Fiyero on both Broadway and the West End. Other West End credits include & Juliet, Death Note, and the one-night-only concert of If/Then. Nwaokorie's credits include the Parade national tour and Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is in its 23rd year on Broadway.

