Michael Kostroff, Elizabeth Canavan & More Complete Dog Day Afternoon Broadway Cast

News
by Jamie Kravitz • Feb 2, 2026
Jeff Still, Elizabeth Canavan, Michael Kostroff
(Photos: c/o Polk & Co.)

Dog Day Afternoon, the new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold and inspired by the actual events that captivated audiences in the Oscar-winning motion picture, announced ​​its full Broadway cast and creative team. Performances begin on March 10, with opening night set for March 30, 2026 at the August Wilson Theatre.

Joining the previously announced Jon BernthalEbon Moss-Bachrach, John OrtizJessica Hecht and Spencer Garrett are: The Wire star Michael Kostroff as Butterman, Elizabeth Canavan (Between Riverside and Crazy) as Roxxanna/Sonny’s Mom/Gloria, Esteban Andres Cruz as Leon, Danny Johnson (All The Way) as Mr. Eddy, Paola Lázaro as Guadalupe, Wilemina Olivia-Garcia as Lorna, Christopher Sears (Cult of Love) as Ray Ray, Michael Shayan as Mr. Nesbit, Jeff Still (The Minutes, To Kill a Mockingbird) as Widower Dave and Andrea Syglowski (MTC's Queens) as Alison. Also joining the ensemble are Brian D. Coats (Jitney), Alex J. Gould, Dom Martello, Michael Puzzo and Carmen Zilles.

Dog Day Afternoon will feature scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Tony winner Cody Spencer (The Outsiders), hair design by Leah J. Loukas and dialect coaching by Kate Wilson. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

