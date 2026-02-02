Buena Vista Social Club Wins 2026 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album

The original Broadway cast recording of Buena Vista Social Club won the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album at the 68th Grammy Awards on February 1. This marks the first Grammy for album producer Marco Paguia, and the second for both Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek—who previously won Best Musical Theater Album for The Band’s Visit. The production, which opened on Broadway on March 19, 2025, was nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 2025 and won four, as well as a Special Tony Award for the Buena Vista Social Club Broadway band.

Also nominated for Best Musical Theater Album in 2026 were the Broadway cast recordings of Death Becomes Her, the 2024 revival of Gypsy, Just in Time and Maybe Happy Ending. Tony winner Cynthia Erivo and her Wicked film co-star Ariana Grande took home the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Defying Gravity.”

The winning album features the original Buena Vista Social Club Broadway cast: Natalie Venetia Belcon (Omara), Julio Monge (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim), Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da’von T. Moody (Young Compay), Wesley Wray (Young Ibrahim), Leonardo Reyna (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades), Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee), Justin Cunningham (Juan de Marcos), Angélica Beliard, Carlos Falú, Carlos Gonzalez, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina, Andrew Montgomery Coleman, Sophia Ramos, Anthony Santos, Martín Solá and Tanairi Sade Vazquez.

Also featured is the Buena Vista Social Club Broadway band: Marco Paguia (Piano, Music Director), David Oquendo (Guitar), Renesito Avich (Tres), Gustavo Schartz (Bass), Hery Paz (Woodwinds), Eddie Venegas (Trombone), Jesus Ricardo (Trumpet), Javier Díaz (Percussion), Mauricio Herrera (Percussion), Román Diaz (Percussion) and Leonardo Reyna (Piano).

Now playing at Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre, Buena Vista Social Club is a fictionalized musical telling of the story behind the landmark Afro-Cuban jazz album of the same name. Directed by Saheem Ali, the show features a book by Marco Ramirez and choreography by Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado.

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins. A tale of survival, second chances and the extraordinary power of music, Buena Vista Social Club brings the Grammy-winning album to thrilling life and tells the story of the legends who lived it.

