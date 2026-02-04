Noah Pacht, Caleb Mathura & More to Star in The Outsiders on Broadway

Stay gold! The Outsiders on Broadway will welcome a slew of new cast members to the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre beginning March 17.

The cast will be led by Noah Pacht as Ponyboy Curtis; Caleb Mathura, making his Broadway debut as Johnny Cade; SeQuoiia as Dallas Winston; Dan Berry as Darrel Curtis; Sutton James Kaylor, making his Broadway debut as Sodapop Curtis; Nicholas McDonough, making his Broadway debut as Bob; and Victor Carrillo Tracey as Paul. Original Broadway cast members Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance and Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit continue with the company.

Pacht made his Broadway debut last season in Kimberly Belflower’s John Proctor is the Villain, directed by Danya Taymor. He has appeared off-Broadway in The Merchant of Venice. Mathura played Fin in The Notebook North American tour and Kevin G. in the first national tour of Mean Girls. SeQuoiia made his Broadway debut earlier this year in The Outsiders. Berry made his debut as Paul in the production's original Broadway cast, where Tracey also made his debut as a swing. Tracey previously stepped into the roles of Paul and Sodapop Curtis, and Berry previously covered the role of Darrel Curtis.

Also joining the company are Runako Campbell (The Great Gatsby, Jagged Little Pill) as Ace, Abby Matsusaka (The Outsiders national tour, Sunset Boulevard, Some Like It Hot, Lempicka) as Beverly, Alejandro MullerDahlberg (& Juliet) as Steve, Logan Gray Saad as Marcia, and Derek Jordan Taylor (The Great Gatsby, BOOP!, Funny Girl), Brandon Lee Jordan and Wes Williams as swings. The cast also includes Cameron Burke, Henry Julián Gendron, Devin Tyler Hatch, Hailey Hyde, Josh Strobl, Eli Talley, Jena VanElslander, Davis Wayne and Cole Zieser.

As previously announced, original Broadway cast members Trevor Wayne, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Brent Comer, Jason Schmidt, Kevin William Paul, Renni Anthony Magee, SarahGrace Mariani and Melody Rose, along with Alex Joseph Grayson, who joined the cast in February 2025, will play their final performance on March 15. Original Broadway cast member Tilly Evans-Krueger departs on March 8.

The Outsiders is based on the coming-of-age novel by S.E. Hinton and the 1983 film. The story centers on Tulsan adolescent Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their chosen family of Greasers as they battle their affluent rivals, the Socs, and fight to survive in 1967 Oklahoma.

With Tony-winning direction by Danya Taymor, The Outsiders has a book co-written by Adam Rapp and Tony winner Justin Levine, and a score by the folk duo Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine. The musical opened on Broadway April 11, 2024 and won four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

