This Week on The Broadway Show: The Stars of Chess, Stranger Things: The First Shadow's Alison Jaye & More

The Broadway Show
by Jamie Kravitz • Feb 4, 2026
Alison Jaye and Tamsen Fadal on "The Broadway Show"
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Calling all theater kids! Consider this week's episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal our Super Bowl. Read on for the starting lineup, including a halftime show-worthy live performance and plenty of starry special guests.

Kicking things off are the stars of Chess on Broadway, MVPs Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher. They get personal in conversation with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about what the revival means to them, how audiences are reacting and the importance of balancing work and family life. Plus, an exclusive photoshoot with the trio.

Alison Jaye, who plays Joyce Maldonado in Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway, sits down with host Tamsen Fadal to untangle the intricacies of The Upside Down.

Before it hits Broadway this spring, get to know the cast and creatives behind The Lost Boys, A New Musical based on the 1987 cult-favorite film.

In honor of Black History Month, The Broadway Show is celebrating some of the theater industry’s most influential Black artists. We invited actors who are currently (or soon-to-be) on Broadway to tell us about the individuals who most inspire them. First up is the one and only André De Shields, who returns to Broadway this spring as Old Deuteronomy in Cats: The Jellicle Ball.

Get an inside look at Moulin Rouge! The Musical, courtesy of Samantha Dodemaide's backstage tour of the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

See Morgan Dudley, Hadestown on Broadway's current Eurydice, perform "Flowers" live in the Broadway.com studio.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, February 4 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

