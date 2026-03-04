Debbie Gravitte and Carrie St. Louis to Join Just In Time on Broadway

An irresistible pair of performers are coming to Just In Time on Broadway. Tony and Grammy winner Debbie Gravitte will star as Polly beginning April 1 and Carrie St. Louis will star as Sandra Dee beginning April 21. Tony winner Michele Pawk will play her final performance as Polly on March 29 and Sadie Dickerson will play her final performance as Sandra Dee on April 19.

Gravitte won a Tony and Grammy for toggling multiple parts in Jerome Robbins' Broadway. Her other Broadway credits include Zorba, Les Misérables, Ain't Broadway Grand, Chicago and the original cast of They’re Playing Our Song. St. Louis most recently originated the title role in the world premiere of Dolly: A True Original Musical, written and produced by Dolly Parton. On Broadway, she has starred as Glinda in Wicked, Sherrie in Rock of Ages and Lauren in Kinky Boots.

As previously announced, Tony winner Jonathan Groff closes out his acclaimed run as Bobby Darin on March 29. Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Matthew Morrison will play a 3-week engagement as Bobby Darin from April 1–19 and will be succeeded by Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan, who begins performances April 21. Gravitte and St. Louis join current cast members Joe Barbara as Steve Blauner and others, Sarah Hyland as Connie Francis, Lance Roberts as Ahmet Ertegun and others, Caesar Samayoa as Don Kirshner and others and Emily Bergl as Nina and Mary.

Developed and directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, Just In Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey—from soaring highs to crushing lows—featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover” and “Mack the Knife.”

The musical features a book by Tony winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick, orchestrations by Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. Scenic design is by two-time Tony winner Derek McLane, costume design by eight-time Tony winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony winner Justin Townsend and sound design by Tony winner Peter Hylenski.

