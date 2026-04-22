The Broadway Show: A Rush of Openings and Season Standouts Jessica Vosk & Nicholas Christopher

No sleep! Bus, opening, another opening, another opening, plane, next place. It's the busiest week on Broadway, and The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is keeping you in the loop. See highlights from the latest batch of buzzy opening nights, and delve deeper into Beaches, Chess and Dog Day Afternoon in exclusive interviews.

The Fear of 13, starring Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in their Broadway debuts, celebrates opening night.

The much-anticipated Broadway revival of Proof celebrates a star-studded opening night in honor of cast members Ayo Edebiri, Don Cheadle, Kara Young and Jin Ha.

Grab the champagne, because the bubbly comedy Fallen Angels, starring Rose Byrne and Kelli O'Hara popped the cork and is officially open on Broadway.

The stars of Schmigadoon! crossed that bridge back to the real world to celebrate opening night of the love letter to Golden Age musicals.

Beaches star Jessica Vosk sits down with The Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal to talk about her sixth Broadway show, playing the character originated by Bette Midler in the 1988 film and more.

Chess star Nicholas Christopher, who plays Anatoly Sergievsky, opens up about his journey to the role on Broadway in an intimate conversation with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek.

Dog Day Afternoon scenic designer David Korins reveals the ins and outs of the impressive rotating bank set in the latest edition of Building Broadway with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens.

Plus, it's that time of year! Nominations for the 2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards are now open. The first round of voting closes on Sunday, April 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Make your voice heard and select your nominees here!

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 22 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.