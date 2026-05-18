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The Lost Boys Announces Original Broadway Cast Recording Release

The new musical’s original Broadway cast recording will include performances by Shoshana Bean, Ali Louis Bourzgui and the full company

News
by Sophia Rubino • May 18, 2026
Shoshana Bean in "The Lost Boys"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

What to Know

  • The Lost Boys original Broadway cast recording will be available for preorder starting May 29, with digital and physical release dates to be announced soon
  • Atlantic Records will release the album featuring music and lyrics by 2026 Tony Award nominees The Rescues and performances by the original Broadway cast, including Shoshana Bean and Ali Louis Bourzgui
  • Nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, The Lost Boys premiered on Broadway in 2026 and will launch a North American tour in spring 2028

Sink your teeth into this: The Lost Boys will release an original Broadway cast recording, available for preorder on May 29. More details on the album, including digital and physical release date, will be announced soon.

Atlantic Records will release the album. Music, lyrics, orchestrations and vocal arrangements are by 2026 Tony Award nominees The Rescues (Kyler England, Adrianne “AG” Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann). Music supervision, orchestrations and musical arrangements are by Tony nominee Ethan Popp and music direction is by Julie McBride. Information regarding producers of the record will be released at a later date.

With a book by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch and directed by Michael Arden, The Lost Boys had its world premiere on Broadway in spring 2026. The production is nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. A North American tour, launching in spring 2028, was recently announced.

The recording will feature stars LJ Benet, Tony nominee Shoshana Bean, Tony nominee Ali Louis Bourzgui, Benjamin Pajak, Maria Wirries, Paul Alexander Nolan, Jennifer Duka, Miguel Gil, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo and Dean Maupin, with Ryan Behan, Grace Capeless, Mateus Leite Cardoso, Ben Crawford, Dominic Dorset, Carissa Gaughran, Ashley Jenkins, Liesie Kelly, Cameron Loyal, Pierre Marais, Mason Olshavsky, Hank Santos, Colin Trudell, DeLaney Westfall and Pierce Wheeler.

Get tickets to The Lost Boys, A New Musical!

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Shoshana Bean

LJ Benet

Ali Louis Bourzgui

Jennifer Duka

Brian Flores

Miguel Gil

Sean Grandillo

Dean Maupin

Paul Alexander Nolan

Benjamin Pajak

Maria Wirries
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