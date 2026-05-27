The Book of Mormon Original Broadway Cast to Reunite for 2026 Tony Awards Performance

Hello again! The Book of Mormon entire original Broadway cast, including Tony Award nominees Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Rory O’Malley and Tony Award winner Nikki M. James, will take the stage to celebrate the show’s 15th anniversary on Broadway. The performance will be introduced by Tony Award winners and show creators Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez.

As previously announced, the evening will also feature performances by Tony contenders The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon!, Titanique, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Ragtime and The Rocky Horror Show. Additional performances will be announced in the coming week.

Before the official awards’ ceremony, it was announced that Tony winner Laura Benanti and six-time Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, musician and writer Tituss Burgess will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One, streaming on Pluto TV from 6:35–8:00 p.m. ET, announcing the first round of Tony Awards leading up to Broadway’s biggest night. The American Theatre Wing's 79th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by P!NK, will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on June 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET from Radio City Music Hall.