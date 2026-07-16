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The Great Gatsby Stars Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada Celebrate Love Onstage and Off

The Broadway couple discuss reuniting after Hadestown, tackling their first adult love story together and stepping into Gatsby and Daisy's world

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by Sophia Rubino • Jul 16, 2026
Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada
(Photo: Valerie Terranova)

What to Know

  • The Great Gatsby stars Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada discuss sharing the Broadway stage as Gatsby and Daisy
  • The newlyweds reflect on reuniting after Hadestown and their first adult love story together
  • The pair also praise Linda Cho's Tony-winning costumes

Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada—or “Reeva” as they’re colloquially referred to by the Broadway community—met during the Broadway production of Hadestown, and it was love at first “Wait For Me.” The darling duo are now celebrating the musical’s live theater capture by day and taking to the stage by night, performing as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby on Broadway through July 26. Whether they’re Reeva, “Orydice” or “Jaisy,” this power couple’s got talent! Broadway.com spoke to the newlyweds about their current Broadway gig, with a special shoutout to Linda Cho’s Tony-winning costumes.

Carney has been playing Broadway’s biggest yearner since March 30. “I'm so grateful they asked me to come back and join Eva, who originated the role of Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby on Broadway,” he says. “I've been having the best time. It's been so great getting to work together.” Noblezada responds, “He's the best.” To which Carney follows up, “You're the best.” No, you hang up…

Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan and Reeve Carney as Jay Gatsby in "The Great Gatsby" (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

The infamous F. Scott Fitzgerald novel might be read in high schools across the country, but the plot is quite adult in its themes. “It's our first adult love story,” says Noblezada. “In Hadestown, we're referred to as boy and girl so many times. These are fully fledged. Not that Orpheus and Eurydice aren't, but it's nice to be able to do these scenes.”

It’s one thing to work with your husband, but another to admire the work that he’s done. “I'm such a big fan of Reeve and his work, so to be able to be so close and see it is really, really special,” says Noblezada. She's admiring more than just his work, though! “He looks so fine in those costumes, girl,” she adds. Carney relents, praising Cho’s work: “They're nice costumes.”

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