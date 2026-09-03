Odds and Ends: Rachel Zegler Hosts Buena Vista Dance-Along, Avenue Q's Original West End Cast Reunites & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Buena Zegler Social Club

Don’t cry for her, Buena Vista! Before she leads Jamie Lloyd’s revival of Evita this spring, Olivier winner Rachel Zegler will host a special “dance-along” performance of Buena Vista Social Club on September 29. This roof-raising special event invites audience members to dance along with the show from their seats. Previous “dance-along” performances have been hosted by Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Leguizamo and Lupita Nyong'o. Inspired by true events, the Broadway musical brings the 1997 Grammy Award-winning album to life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it.

Tim Curry and Dolly Parton (Photos: c/o Steve Granitz/WireImage and DKC/O&M)

Legends Remembered

The Broadway in Memoriam Committee has confirmed a September 8 marquee dimming to honor Tim Curry, Clive Davis, Gina Ferrall, Josh Grisetti, Jeff Hamlin, Glen Hansard, Louise Lasser, Anna Louizos, Seth Marquette, Dolly Parton, Anne Russell, James Walsh and Harold Wheeler. All theater marquees will dim at 6:45 p.m. ET. Last year, the Broadway in Memoriam Committee announced the establishment of “Broadway in Memoriam,” a quarterly tradition dedicated to honoring the individuals who have left an indelible mark on the theater community. Taking place four times a year on the second Tuesday in September, December, March and June, this event recognizes multiple honorees. The marquees of all 41 Broadway theater will be dimmed simultaneously, offering a moment of reflection for the legacies of those who have shaped the theatrical world.

Ann Harada (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Block Party

Original West End Avenue Q stars Julie Atherton, Siôn Lloyd, Jon Robyns, Giles Terera and Schmigadoon! sweetheart Ann Harada are joining the current West End production of the Tony-winning musical for a special reunion performance on September 17. Dedicated to the memory of the show’s set designer, Anna Louizos, this performance also commemorates 20 years of Avenue Q in London. The celebrated revival is set to play its final performance on January 3, 2027 at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre. Featuring a score by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and a book by Jeff Whitty, Avenue Q took Broadway by storm in 2003, winning three Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Avenue Q was first staged in the West End in 2006 with Harada reprising the role of Christmas Eve from the Broadway run.

September L. Davis (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Ms. Davis Will See You Now

As previously announced, disgraced stage siren September L. Davis is coming to Studio Seaview for a nine-performance run from September 20 through October 5 with her new show, September L. Davis: The Apology Tour. The "five-time Tony nominee" will be joined by Greg Hildreth, Matthew Wilkas, Kate Reinders and Little Shop of Horrors star Betsy Wolfe. This very serious theatrical event has been penned by Davis and veteran comedy writer Steven Cragg, with a score by Death Becomes Her arranger Sam Davis (presumably no relation) and Tony winner Tom Kitt. Kevin Cahoon directs. Schmigadoon! Tony nominee Ana Gasteyer was not available for comment.

Michael Ball (Photo: Matt Crockett)

Michael and the Chocolate Factory

Two-time Olivier winner Michael Ball has been tapped to star as Willy Wonka in a new production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the London Coliseum. The musical will run from June 4 through September 18, 2027. Based on Roald Dahl’s classic story, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features a score by Hairspray Tony winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman and a book by David Greig. The production is directed by Nikolai Foster. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory premiered in the West End in 2013 and played Broadway in 2017 with Tony winner Christian Borle as Willy Wonka.

P.S.

A new trailer has dropped for the Rupert Murdoch biopic Ink, adapted by James Graham from his play. Directed by Danny Boyle, Ink stars Guy Pearce as Murdoch and Jack O’Connell as The Sun newspaper editor Larry Lamb. Claire Foy plays a new character, Jules Davies. The stage version of Ink debuted in London in 2017 and then transfered to the West End and Broadway, where it won two Tony Awards. Ink will play select theaters beginning on December 11 and Netflix on January 8, 2027 in the U.S. and Latin America. Watch the trailer below!