Bella Coppola Joins Todrick Hall’s Midnight Off-Broadway

Bella Coppola joins the off-Broadway cast of Midnight, the new musical written, directed and choreographed by Todrick Hall. She replaces the previously announced Sarah Lynn Marion, who has departed the production due to injury. Performances begin on September 17 at the Daryl Roth Theatre, with opening night set for September 27. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through November 8.

Coppola’s Broadway credits include Smash and SIX: The Musical. Off-Broadway, Coppola appeared in Kinky Boots. Coppola joins principal cast members Hall, Jeremy Beloate, Jimmy Brewer, Kennedy Caughell, Dwayne Clark, Sidney DuPont, Ayana George, Autumn Hurlbert, Kolbi Jordan, Ciarán McCarthy and Charlotte Odusanya.

Set in the American South during the 19th century, Midnight explores love, identity, empathy and the humanity that connects us across the boundaries of race, class and expectation. Featuring a wholly sung-through score that blends gospel, rhythm and blues, pop, rock, folk, opera and musical theater, the show follows 12 interconnected lives—six Black characters and six white characters—whose relationships challenge the worlds they have inherited and the assumptions they carry. As friendships deepen, romances blossom and beliefs are tested, the characters of Midnight are forced to confront what it truly means to understand another person’s experience.

Midnight features scenic design by Morgan Large, costume design by Beck Jones, lighting design by Jake DeGroot, sound design by Lawrence Schober and wig and hair design by Charles G. LaPointe. Music supervision, arrangements, co-orchestrations and music direction is by Laurence Stannard and co-original orchestrations are by Mark Crossland.

Get tickets to Midnight!