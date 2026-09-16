Rosie O’Donnell Joins Broadway’s The Rocky Horror Show as Narrator

The Queen of Nice is heading to the Frankenstein Place! Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor and talk show trailblazer Rosie O’Donnell will join The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway as Narrator for a two-week limited run from October 6–18. O’Donnell steps into the role while current Narrator Rachel Dratch takes a short leave from the production; Dratch returns on October 20.

O’Donnell was most recently seen off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theatre, performing her one-woman show Common Knowledge. Her Broadway credits include Grease, Seussical and Fiddler on the Roof. She has hosted the Tony Awards three times, earning an Emmy Award for hosting in 1998. She is also an 11-time Daytime Emmy winner for The Rosie O’Donnell Show, which she hosted from 1996–2002. O'Donnell served as a regular co-host on The View between 2006 and 2015. In 2014, she was honored with the Isabelle Stevenson Award. Her screen credits include Sleepless in Seattle, A League of Their Own, The Flinstones, And Just Like That..., Curb Your Enthusiasm and the Emmy-nominated HBO documentary All Aboard!, which she produced and starred in.

The Rocky Horror Show currently features Jake Shears as Frank-N-Furter, Lorna Courtney as Janet Weiss, Dratch as Narrator, Amber Gray as Riff Raff, Kevin McHale as Brad Majors, Jimin Moon as Rocky, George Salazar as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Sherie Rene Scott as Magenta and Valentina as Columbia, with Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Tassy Kirbas, Preston Perez, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau and John Yi.

The revival of Richard O'Brien's cult favorite musical, directed by Oh, Mary! Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, is currently on sale through February 28, 2027 at Studio 54 on Broadway.

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