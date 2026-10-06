Rosie O'Donnell Returns to Broadway in The Rocky Horror Show Tonight

Cutie patootie, bless my soul! Emmy winner Rosie O’Donnell joins The Rocky Horror Show as the Narrator on October 6. O'Donnell is stepping in for Tony nominee Rachel Dratch through October 18. Dratch returns in the role on October 20. The revival of Richard O'Brien's cult favorite musical, directed by Oh, Mary! Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, plays Broadway's Studio 54.

O’Donnell was most recently seen off-Broadway in her solo show Common Knowledge. Her Broadway credits include Grease, Seussical and Fiddler on the Roof. She has hosted the Tony Awards three times, earning an Emmy Award for hosting in 1998. She is also an 11-time Daytime Emmy winner for The Rosie O’Donnell Show, which she hosted from 1996–2002. O'Donnell served as a regular co-host on The View between 2006 and 2015. In 2014, she was honored with the Isabelle Stevenson Award. Her screen credits include Sleepless in Seattle, A League of Their Own, The Flinstones, Now and Then, And Just Like That..., Curb Your Enthusiasm, When We Rise and the Emmy-nominated HBO documentary All Aboard!, in which she starred as well as produced.

The Rocky Horror Show features Jake Shears as Frank-N-Furter, Lorna Courtney as Janet Weiss, Dratch as Narrator, Amber Gray as Riff Raff, Kevin McHale as Brad Majors, Jimin Moon as Rocky, George Salazar as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Sherie Rene Scott as Magenta and Valentina as Columbia, with Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Tassy Kirbas, Preston Perez, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau and John Yi.

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